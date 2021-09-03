Singapore's Toh Wei Soong through to Tokyo Paralympics 50m butterfly S7 final as second-fastest qualifier

SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong advanced to the men's 50m butterfly S7 final at the Tokyo Paralympics as the second-fastest qualifier on Friday morning (Sep 3).

Toh also set a new national record, touching home in a time of 29.90 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in his heat, just behind American Evan Austin, who was the fastest overall at 29.71.

Toh will compete in the final later in the day at around 5pm Singapore time.

The 22-year-old is a multiple Asian Para Games gold medallist and is representing Singapore in three events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Toh, who is competing at the Paralympics for the first time, is the final Team Singapore athlete competing at the Games.

Toh finished seventh in both the men's 400m freestyle S7 final and men's 50m freestyle S7 final.