Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singapore's Toh Wei Soong through to Tokyo Paralympics 50m butterfly S7 final as second-fastest qualifier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singapore's Toh Wei Soong through to Tokyo Paralympics 50m butterfly S7 final as second-fastest qualifier

Singapore's Toh Wei Soong through to Tokyo Paralympics 50m butterfly S7 final as second-fastest qualifier

Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong in the 50m butterfly S7 heats at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sep 3, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Team Singapore)

03 Sep 2021 09:02AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 09:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong advanced to the men's 50m butterfly S7 final at the Tokyo Paralympics as the second-fastest qualifier on Friday morning (Sep 3). 

Toh also set a new national record, touching home in a time of 29.90 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in his heat, just behind American Evan Austin, who was the fastest overall at 29.71.

Toh will compete in the final later in the day at around 5pm Singapore time. 

The 22-year-old is a multiple Asian Para Games gold medallist and is representing Singapore in three events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Toh, who is competing at the Paralympics for the first time, is the final Team Singapore athlete competing at the Games. 

Toh finished seventh in both the men's 400m freestyle S7 final and men's 50m freestyle S7 final.  

Catch daily highlights and coverage of Team Singapore at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/paralympics2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Paralympic Network.

Source: CNA/ad(ac)

Related Topics

Tokyo Paralympics Team Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us