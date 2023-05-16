Singapore's water polo team reclaims SEA Games gold after beating Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: The Singapore men's water polo team reclaimed its Southeast Asian (SEA) Games title on Tuesday (May 16) after a 22-14 victory over host nation Cambodia in their final round-robin match.

They finished top of their group, with five wins from as many games at the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre in Phnom Penh.

The men's water polo team began its campaign with a 12-7 victory over Thailand followed by a 14-1 hammering of Malaysia. Singapore then beat defending champions Indonesia 12-5 and emerged victorious over the Philippines 10-4 on Monday.