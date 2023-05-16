Logo
Singapore's water polo team reclaims SEA Games gold after beating Cambodia
Singapore's Eugene Teo scores a goal against Cambodia in a round-robin match at the 2023 SEA Games on May 16, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Matthew Mohan
16 May 2023 12:04PM (Updated: 16 May 2023 12:12PM)
PHNOM PENH: The Singapore men's water polo team reclaimed its Southeast Asian (SEA) Games title on Tuesday (May 16) after a 22-14 victory over host nation Cambodia in their final round-robin match.

They finished top of their group, with five wins from as many games at the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre in Phnom Penh.

The men's water polo team began its campaign with a 12-7 victory over Thailand followed by a 14-1 hammering of Malaysia. Singapore then beat defending champions Indonesia 12-5 and emerged victorious over the Philippines 10-4 on Monday.

The last time the sport featured at the SEA Games was in 2019. Singapore finished with a bronze after two wins, a draw and a 7-5 defeat at the hands of Indonesia. Prior to that loss, the team were Games champions 27 consecutive times.

Water polo was omitted from the last edition of the Games in Hanoi.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mi

