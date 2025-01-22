Logo
Sport

Sport

Singo gives Monaco 1-0 win over Villa in Champions League
Sport

Singo gives Monaco 1-0 win over Villa in Champions League

Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 AS Monaco's Wilfried Singo scores their first goal REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia in action with AS Monaco's Vanderson REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 Aston Villa's Leon Bailey in action with AS Monaco's Denis Zakaria REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara in action REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Aston Villa - Stade Louis II, Monaco - January 21, 2025 Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and AS Monaco coach Adolf Hutter before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz
22 Jan 2025 04:01AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2025 04:57AM)
MONACO, France :AS Monaco edged out Aston Villa 1-0 at home in the Champions League on Tuesday with an early goal from Wilfried Singo as the Ligue 1 side secured their first victory of the year.

Monaco snapped a four-game winless run in all competitions and are amongst the seeded playoff spots in the 36-team Champions League table with 13 points.

Villa, who were unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, also have 13 points with a top-eight finish now in jeopardy.

Monaco took the lead after eight minutes as Singo headed in from close range after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a fine save to keep out Thilo Kehrer's initial header from a corner.

The visitors withstood Monaco's pressure and enjoyed more possession before the break but Monaco keeper Radoslaw Majecki kept out efforts from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins.

The start of the second half saw chances for both sides, with Villa's Morgan Rogers firing just wide and Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche having an effort ruled out for offside.

Villa manager Unai Emery sought to spark some life into his attack with the introduction of Jhon Duran but they could not breach a solid Monaco backline as Matty Cash pulled a shot wide.

"It was my mistake when we played with two strikers because we lost positioning," Villa boss Emery said. "We lost control of the game. We were very weak in the middle.

"We were horrible in set-pieces, we were horrible. We had seven corners and not one close to scoring.

"It was important to get three points because I think we lost the opportunity to get in the top eight. Today was the key."

Villa will host Celtic in their final Champions League first phase match next Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

