Siniakova and Townsend claim Australian Open women's doubles crown
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2025 Taylor Townsend of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova celebrate winning the women's doubles final against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2025 Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in action during the women's doubles final with Taylor Townsend of the U.S. against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2025 Taylor Townsend of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in action during the women's doubles final against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2025 Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during the women's doubles final against Taylor Townsend of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2025 Taylor Townsend of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in action during the women's doubles final against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
26 Jan 2025 02:59PM
MELBOURNE : Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend beat Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 to win a gruelling final and claim the women's doubles crown at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The victory at Rod Laver Arena gave Siniakova and Townsend their second Grand Slam title after their Wimbledon triumph last year, while it was the 10th major title for Czech Siniakova, the doubles world number one.

Ostapenko and Hsieh were playing in just their second tournament as a pairing and they gave the top seeds a good fight when they battled through the second set and forced a decider.

But Siniakova and Townsend regrouped in the final set, converting a crucial break point to go 5-3 up before serving out the set to win in two hours and 27 minutes.

Source: Reuters

