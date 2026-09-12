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Siniakova and Townsend complete team career Grand Slam at US Open
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Siniakova and Townsend complete team career Grand Slam at US Open

Siniakova and Townsend complete team career Grand Slam at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 11, 2026 Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend of the U.S. pose with the trophy after winning the women's doubles final match against Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Siniakova and Townsend complete team career Grand Slam at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 11, 2026 Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend of the U.S. celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's doubles final match against Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Siniakova and Townsend complete team career Grand Slam at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 11, 2026 Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend of the U.S. celebrate winning the women's doubles final match against Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
12 Sep 2026 02:42AM
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NEW YORK, Sept 11 : Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend completed a team career Grand Slam with a 5-7 6-0 6-2 win over American wildcard duo Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in the U.S. Open women's doubles final on Friday.

The win gave Siniakova her 12th Grand Slam doubles title and made her the first player to complete the career Grand Slam with two different players having previously done it with fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

After a sluggish start, Siniakova and Townsend came alive in the second set where the 2025 finalists fell behind 40-30 in the opening game before reeling off 23 of the next 27 points to force a decider.

The 2025 finalists then consolidated an early break with a Siniakova hold at love to move ahead 3-1 before Townsend served up a four-point game of her own for a 4-2 lead that set them on their way.

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In the opening frame, the top-seeded pairing reeled off 13 consecutive points en route to reaching 4-4 before Siniakova, serving with the sun in her face and looking to force a tiebreak, double-faulted three times, including on set point.

Siniakova and Townsend won the Wimbledon women's doubles title in 2024, the Australian Open in 2025 and this year's French Open.

Source: Reuters
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