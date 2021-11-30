Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sinner beats Cilic to keep Italy alive against Croatia

Sinner beats Cilic to keep Italy alive against Croatia

Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to Hungary's Zsombor Piros during their Davis Cup men's single Finals tennis match at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

30 Nov 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 05:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN: Jannik Sinner kept alive Italy's hopes in their Davis Cup Finals last-eight tie against Croatia when he battled back from the brink of defeat to beat Marin Cilic on Monday.

Italy were in big trouble after Borna Gojo produced another shock to beat Lorenzo Sonego and give Croatia the lead, and then Cilic served for the match against Sinner.

But the 20-year-old Sinner fought back to the delight of most of the fans in Turin's Pala Alpitour Arena, claiming a thrilling 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 victory.

Former US Open champion Cilic served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but wavered badly to let his Italian opponent off the hook. Sinner was rock-solid in the tiebreak to take the match into a decider in which he broke serve in the first game.

Cilic did respond with a break back but from 3-3 in the deciding set Sinner took charge to claim a great win.

The tie will be decided by a doubles clash between Croatia's world number one pairing of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic and Italian duo Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Gojo, ranked 279th in the world, blocked out the partisan Italian crowd to beat top-30 player Sonego 7-6(2) 2-6 6-2.

Gojo looked tight early on and found himself 4-1 down in the first set but hit back impressively to claim the tiebreak.

Sonego looked to have turned the tide when he eased through the second set but Gojo, serving brilliantly, forged ahead in the decider and showed great resilience to save break points and hold a marathon service game serve at 4-2.

Gojo, who upset Australia's higher-ranked Alexei Popyrin in the group phase last week, claimed victory when Sonego struck a forehand over the baseline.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us