Sport

Sinner crowns outstanding season with ATP Finals win over Fritz
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 17, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

18 Nov 2024 02:49AM (Updated: 18 Nov 2024 03:52AM)
TURIN :Home favourite and world number one Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the ATP Finals title following a dominant 6-4 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz on Sunday.

Sinner, who lost last year's final to Novak Djokovic, did not put a foot wrong this time round as he finished undefeated and without dropping a set to earn $4,881,500 in prize money.

In a rematch of this year's U.S. Open final, the 23-year-old Sinner broke Fritz's serve with a fine drop shot to take a 4-3 lead before notching the opener with his 10th ace in the match.

Fritz, the first American finalist since 2006, also dropped serve in the second set by hitting a forehand long which allowed the Italian to seal the contest in an hour and 25 minutes.

"It's amazing. Just an amazing week. For me, it's a first title in Italy, so it means so much to me. I'm very happy about that, it's very special," Sinner, who also beat Fritz in the group stage in Turin, said on court.

"I just try to understand what works best for each opponent, try to play the best tennis possible. That was the key, I played a high-level tournament from my side. At times I couldn't play better, so I'm very happy."

Source: Reuters

