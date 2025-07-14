Sinner dethrones Alcaraz to capture maiden Wimbledon crown

LONDON: Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 in a high-octane final to claim his maiden Wimbledon trophy and fourth Grand Slam crown on Sunday (Jul 13), avenging his loss to the Spaniard in last month's epic French Open final.

The hard-fought win over the two-times defending champion on the famous lawns of London ensured that Sinner became the first Italian to secure a Wimbledon singles title.

"I would like to start with Carlos. An amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for the player you are," Sinner said.

"It's so difficult to play against you, but we have an amazing relationship off the court and on the court ... keep going, keep pushing."

The 23-year-old Sinner drew first blood in the first Wimbledon men's final contested by a pair born in the 2000s, breaking for a 3-2 lead, but Alcaraz clawed back before hitting a spectacular return at full stretch to wrap up the opening set and he celebrated by cupping his ear and soaking up the cheers.

Sinner was gained a break in the opening game of next set and he let out a rare yell of "Let's go" after winning a point en route to holding in a tight game before surging ahead 3-1 after a brief interruption when a champagne cork flew from the stands and landed on Centre Court.