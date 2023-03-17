Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sinner edges defending champion Fritz at Indian Wells
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sinner edges defending champion Fritz at Indian Wells

Sinner edges defending champion Fritz at Indian Wells
Mar 16, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Jannik Sinner (ITA) hits a shot as he won his quarterfinal match defeating Taylor Fritz (USA) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Sinner edges defending champion Fritz at Indian Wells
Mar 16, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) hits a shot in his quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
17 Mar 2023 10:10AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 10:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italy's Jannik Sinner ousted defending champion Taylor Fritz 6-4 4-6 6-4 at Indian Wells on Thursday and will play either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the final.

Sinner, 21, was sharp from the outset, riding an early service break and fending off a break point to take the first set behind his solid baseline game.

Fourth seed Fritz responded in the second, breaking Sinner on set point with a backhand winner that brought the crowd to their feet.

An exchange of breaks kicked off the third and Fritz smacked a forehand winner for a 4-3 lead but 11th seed Sinner took control from there.

He leveled at 4-4 with an athletic overhead, broke for a 5-4 advantage and blasted a serve Fritz could not handle on match point, the American's backhanded return sailing long to end the engrossing contest in the Southern California desert.

"I just tried to play quite aggressively, which I've done," said Sinner, who booked his first semi-final at the Masters 1000 tournament.

"I'm obviously very happy about the performance. Playing against Taylor is never easy. I lost against him two years ago here. He loves the conditions here so I'm very happy that I found a way today."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.