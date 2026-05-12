Sinner equals Djokovic's 31-match Masters run, marches into Rome quarters

ROME, May 12 : World number one Jannik Sinner extended his Masters 1000 winning streak to 31 matches, equalling Novak Djokovic's all-time record, with a 6-2 6-3 victory over unseeded compatriot Andrea Pellegrino in the round of 16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old four-times Grand Slam champion was ruthless early on, racing into a 4-0 lead before Pellegrino got on the scoreboard.

Pellegrino showed greater resistance in the second set, drawing level at 3-3, but Sinner broke for 4-3 and closed out the match comfortably.

Sinner struck 13 winners in a contest that lasted one hour and 29 minutes.

"I'm very happy about the outcome. At the same time, I'm very happy for him. We played seven years ago on a smaller court, so it's nice," Sinner said.

"From an Italian point of view, it's amazing that there are so many Italians left in the draw. It's a bit unfortunate at the same time because it's in the round of 16. It's been a very good match from both of us. Hopefully I'm ready for the quarter-finals."

Earlier this month, Sinner became the first man to win five consecutive Masters 1000 titles when he lifted the Madrid Open trophy, adding to his recent triumphs in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo.

With only Rome missing from his collection, Sinner is aiming to go one better than last year, when he was beaten in the final by Carlos Alcaraz. The seven-times major winner, who is nursing a wrist injury, is out of the French Open.

If Sinner goes on to claim the Rome title, he will join Djokovic as the only men to have won all nine Masters 1000 events.

"I think I can be very happy. The conditions were tricky, with some wind at the start, so it wasn't easy," Sinner added.

"I'm pleased with how I'm handling these situations. The stages are getting bigger and bigger, and I'm happy to put myself in these positions. A day off tomorrow will be important for me to rest."

Elsewhere, home hope Luciano Darderi shocked German second seed Alexander Zverev 1-6 7-6(10) 6-0, saving four match points to reach the quarter-finals.