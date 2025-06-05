Sinner joins France in toasting Roland Garros heroine Boisson

PARIS : Jannik Sinner geared up for his French Open quarter-final on Wednesday by hitting with Lois Boisson and the world number one said he was unsurprised by the wildcard's dream run on home soil this year.

Sinner continued his bid for a maiden Roland Garros title with an efficient 6-1 7-5 6-0 win over Kazakh Alexander Bublik shortly after world number 361 Boisson lit up Court Philippe Chatrier by stunning sixth seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6(6) 6-3.

The duo began their day by practising under the closed roof of the main showcourt and Sinner was left impressed by Boisson's unusual style for a woman.

"The level she produces is amazing," Sinner told reporters.

"Very consistent, claycourt style with the forehand and a lot of top-spin. Today it was raining, so I called the desk if there were some free spots, because I don't want to risk to go on court without warming up. So we arrived quite early.

"She straightaway said yes and we hit some balls. It was a consistent warmup for a different game style for a woman because the ball is quite high and quite spinny.

"Physically she's very strong. She deserves to be in the position where she is right now, and we wish her all the best for the future."

Boisson, who knocked out world number three Jessica Pegula in the previous round, has become the toast of an adoring nation and will at least break into the world's top 70 next week.

Her success comes a year after she suffered a serious knee injury a week before Roland Garros that denied her a Grand Slam debut.

"It's amazing, no? I think that's exactly what France needs, something very new, very special, great mentality. She's someone who is quite calm on the court, at least she seems like it," Sinner said.

"She had knee surgery not long ago, so even that, gives her some great confidence hopefully for her future. We actually were in the same centre for a little while back in the day, and we practised sometimes together even there.

"I know her. I saw her before the tournament in the gym in Jean Bouin. We talked a little bit about how things are and she was happy. Having a wildcard here, it's a special tournament for her, being French."

