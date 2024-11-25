Logo
Sinner leads Italy to repeat Davis Cup glory
Sinner leads Italy to repeat Davis Cup glory
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Final - Italy v Netherlands - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 24, 2024 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his singles match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Final - Italy v Netherlands - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 24, 2024 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his singles match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Final - Italy v Netherlands - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 24, 2024 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his singles match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp REUTERS/Jon Nazca
25 Nov 2024 01:08AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2024 03:10AM)
MALAGA, Spain :Italian Jannik Sinner completed a remarkable season by sealing his country a second successive Davis Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Netherlands in the final at the southern Spanish city of Malaga on Sunday.

World number one Sinner produced a commanding display to outclass Tallon Griekspoor in a 7-6(2) 6-2 in the second singles rubber to wrap up the win after Matteo Berrettini comfortably beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-2 in the first singles clash.

It was Italy's third title in the elite men's team competition following their triumphs in 1976 and last year.

A week after capturing the ATP Finals title, Sinner led Italy to another triumph to cap a season in which he also won two Grand Slam titles.

Paul Haarhuis' Netherlands were looking to capture their first title in 104 years after reaching the final for the first time but favourites Italy simply overpowered them.

Van de Zandschulp, who ended Rafa Nadal's glittering career earlier in the week, never got going against an inspired Berrettini. Sinner was kept on his toes during a closely fought first set but eventually overwhelmed Griekspoor in the second to maintain his perfect record during this week's competition.

Source: Reuters

