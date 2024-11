MALAGA, Spain : Jannik Sinner spearheaded Italy's charge towards a second successive Davis Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Netherlands in the final at the southern Spanish city of Malaga on Sunday.

After Matteo Berrettini outlasted Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4 6-2 in the first singles rubber, world number one Sinner sealed the title with a 7-6(2) 6-2 win against Tallon Griekspoor.

It was Italy's third title in the elite men's team competition following their triumphs in 1976 and last year.