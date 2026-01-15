Logo
Sinner to meet Gaston in Australian Open first round, Sabalenka to play French wildcard
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Hyundai Card Super Match - Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner - Inspire Arena, Incheon, South Korea - January 10, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his Hyundai Card Super Match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon/File Photo
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 15, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during practice REUTERS/Hollie Adams
15 Jan 2026 12:17PM
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 : Defending champion Jannik Sinner will meet French world number 94 Hugo Gaston in the first round of the Australian Open in his bid for a third successive title at Melbourne Park, while women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga.

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will play unseeded Australian Adam Walton in the Spaniard's quest for a first title in Melbourne to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

At the draw ceremony at Melbourne Park on Thursday, 10-times champion Novak Djokovic, the fourth seed, was bracketed next to 71st-ranked Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

Serb Djokovic is gunning for the elusive, record 25th Grand Slam title.

Women's second seed Iga Swiatek will meet a qualifier, while third seed Coco Gauff will play 55th-ranked Uzbek Kamilla Rakhimova.

Defending champion Madison Keys will face unseeded Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova.

Source: Reuters
