Nov 26 : Jannik Sinner will miss the Australian Open in January, organisers of the Grand Slam said on Thursday, after the world number two underwent surgery on a persistent knee injury.

Sinner said on Tuesday that he had had an operation, with Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport saying he was facing up to four months out, extending his long absence from the tour.

Sinner has been out of action since claiming his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July, but the Italian had initially been expected to return in time for next year's Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on January 17.

"We've been in regular touch with Jannik's team and they've confirmed he won't be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery," Tennis Australia CEO Andrew Abdo told Reuters in a statement.

"Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028. We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon."

Sinner, 25, won the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025.