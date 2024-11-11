Logo
Sinner opens ATP Finals campaign with win over De Minaur
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 10, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his group stage match against Australia's Alex De Minaur REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 10, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his group stage match against Australia's Alex De Minaur REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 10, 2024 Australia's Alex De Minaur in action during his group stage match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 10, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his group stage match against Australia's Alex De Minaur REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 10, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner shakes hands with Australia's Alex De Minaur after winning his group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
11 Nov 2024 05:29AM
TURIN : World number one and home favourite Jannik Sinner began his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time with a 6-3 6-4 defeat of tournament debutant Alex de Minaur on Sunday.

Sinner, runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the prestigious year-ending tournament last year, dropped behind early in the first set but quickly hit back to dominate the contest.

The Italian, who won this year's Australian and U.S. Open titles to open his Grand Slam account, completed victory with an ace.

Earlier in the Ilie Nastase Group American Taylor Fritz beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-3.

Source: Reuters

