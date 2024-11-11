Sinner opens ATP Finals campaign with win over De Minaur

TURIN : World number one and home favourite Jannik Sinner began his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time with a 6-3 6-4 defeat of tournament debutant Alex de Minaur on Sunday.

Sinner, runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the prestigious year-ending tournament last year, dropped behind early in the first set but quickly hit back to dominate the contest.

The Italian, who won this year's Australian and U.S. Open titles to open his Grand Slam account, completed victory with an ace.

Earlier in the Ilie Nastase Group American Taylor Fritz beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-3.