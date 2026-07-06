Sinner says he is well prepared for Wimbledon heatwave

LONDON, July 5 : Jannik Sinner has struggled in searing heat in the previous two Grand Slams this year, but the Italian said he was well prepared to handle it in southwest London, with temperatures expected to soar at Wimbledon this week.

After a heatwave last week, which broke British records for June at around 37 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit), the second week of the tournament is forecast to see temperatures climb again beyond 30 degrees Celsius.

Sinner, who hails from the Alpine region of South Tyrol in northern Italy, struggled physically during a Paris heatwave to fall in the second round of the French Open in May and suffered cramps in an early scare at the Australian Open in January.

The four-times major winner will take on German Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarter-finals but did not get drawn into a debate with reporters on when he will take to the court.

"It seems you know the schedule better than me. I don't know when they put me on. I'm happy either way. I'm well prepared. We did a good preparation," Sinner said after his 6-3 7-6(0) 6-3 win over Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki.

"Whatever happened in the past, it's gone already. Now we'll see if we found a solution. If not, we keep working for the next one. But in any case, the quarter-final of a Grand Slam, the feelings are different.

"There's definitely more tension. At the same time, I'm very happy where I am at the moment. We'll see how it goes."

Sinner said it was most important to have the right attitude on court in the business stage of the Grand Slam.

"Of course, the stages are getting bigger, more important, as we know," he added.

"There's more attention on every detail. We try to prepare for each match as if it's the most important one and we'll see.

"I'm trying to control whatever we can, then the rest is trying to solve the problem."