Sinner sees off qualifier Mochizuki for Wimbledon quarter-final spot

LONDON, July 5 : Defending champion Jannik Sinner delivered another assured display at this year's Wimbledon by brushing aside Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3 7-6(0) 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Sinner arrived in southwest London without any grasscourt match practice after his early French Open exit in late May, but the 24-year-old Italian has steadily rediscovered his footing on the sport's slickest surface after a difficult opener.

"It's the first time we've played against (each other), so I didn't know exactly what to expect, but I tried to handle certain situations slightly better than him," Sinner said of his unorthodox and energetic opponent.

"He's an incredible player. Coming from the qualifiers and playing such a high level for such a long time. It's amazing. I wish him only the best. He should be proud of himself."

The four-times Grand Slam winner saw off Mochizuki with a show of relentless power and precision in the late Centre Court clash to stay firmly on course for a successful title defence and a second Wimbledon crown.

Having cruised through the first set as conditions improved on a scorching day, Sinner was left a little frustrated when his opponent saved three break points to draw level at 4-4 in the second before a short delay due to the roof being closed.

"He's tricky, especially on this surface. His game suits it very well because he's very low ... but all things considered, I tried to stay a bit more aggressive," Sinner added.

"I had some chances in the second set, I couldn't use them. But still, I'm very happy about this performance, I'm trying to step up every day, be a little bit better."

Sinner returned and took the set into a tiebreak, where the world number one produced more ferocious strokeplay to blank the former Wimbledon junior champion, and he quickly tightened his grip on the clash in the third set.

Roared on by his fans, Mochizuki did not cave in and earned three opportunities to break back in the sixth game, but Sinner fended them off and never looked back to set up a meeting with German Jan-Lennard Struff.

"He's a big server," Sinner added.

"Now it's most important is to rest and we'll think about that tomorrow. But I have big respect for him. We've face each other a few times ... one very tight match. Let's see what's coming."