Sinner willing to take up McEnroe's coaching offer
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his third round match against Japan's Taro Daniel REUTERS/Loren Elliott

23 Jan 2022 02:46PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 02:46PM)
MELBOURNE : World number 10 Jannik Sinner said he was open to the possibility of John McEnroe joining his coaching team after the American great offered his services on a part-time basis at the Australian Open.

McEnroe, a former world number one who won seven Grand Slams singles titles, said this week he had told Sinner's regular coach, Riccardo Piatti, that he was keen to help the 20-year-old Italian reach the next level.

"I am definitely available on a part-time basis, helping Jannik Sinner getting over the hump - which I'll believe he'll get over whether I coach him or not," McEnroe told Eurosport.

"He came to my club when he was here for the U.S. Open, he was practising, and he's like a sponge."

Sinner, who moved into the fourth round in Melbourne with a win over qualifier Taro Daniel on Saturday, was full of praise for McEnroe.

"When John speaks, of course, he is a tennis legend," said Sinner after the match. "He has won many tournaments, he was a great player.

"Yes, I would like to be coached by him. Let's see what comes out," added Sinner, who plays Australia's Alex de Minaur on Monday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

