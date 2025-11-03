Logo
Sinner wins Paris Masters to reclaim world number one ranking
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - November 2, 2025 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the final match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - November 2, 2025 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during the final match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - November 2, 2025 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during the final match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - November 2, 2025 Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in action during the final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - November 2, 2025 Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in action during the final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
03 Nov 2025 12:20AM
PARIS :Jannik Sinner beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6(4) to win the Paris Masters for the first time on Sunday, a title which propelled him back to the summit of the men's rankings.

Second seed Sinner needed to win the final to leapfrog Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings and the Italian became only the fourth player to win the tournament without dropping a set.

For Auger-Aliassime, it was an opportunity missed as the Canadian ninth seed needed to win the title to book his spot in the season-ending ATP Finals.

It was a first Masters crown of the year for Sinner and his fifth title in 2025 as he extended his win streak on indoor hardcourts to 26 matches.

Source: Reuters
