Sinner's CAS hearing to start on April 16

PARIS : World number one Jannik Sinner's doping hearing will start on April 16, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

Italian Sinner failed two drug tests in March for low levels of the anabolic androgenic steroid clostebol but was cleared by an independent tribunal in August after it accepted his explanation of unintentional contamination.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed that decision at CAS in September, leaving the Italian still facing the possibility of being banned for up to two years.

"No parties requested a public hearing and it will be conducted behind closed doors," CAS said in a statement about the two-day hearing.

Earlier on Friday, Sinner said he was still in the dark about the proceedings as he is preparing for his Australian Open title defence in Melbourne.