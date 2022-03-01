Logo
Sipamla denies Conway century, New Zealand battle to 180-5
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - South Africa v England - Third ODI - Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - February 9, 2020 South Africa's Lutho Sipamla in action REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

01 Mar 2022 09:33AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 09:33AM)
Paceman Lutho Sipamla denied Devon Conway his fourth test century and broke a stubborn New Zealand partnership as South Africa moved within five wickets of a series-levelling victory on day five of the second test in Christchurch on Tuesday.

New Zealand were 180 for five, 246 runs short of their victory target at Hagley Oval, with their hopes pinned on a big partnership between wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (44 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (10 not out).

Sipamla trapped Conway lbw for 92 and New Zealand lost a DRS referral when the batsman tried to overturn the decision.

Conway had survived an lbw decision the previous over against spinner Keshav Maharaj, with South Africa losing a review.

New Zealand, who lead the series 1-0, resumed in the morning on shaky ground at 94 for four, chasing a would-be world record victory target of 426 runs.

The Black Caps must save the match or see their hopes of a maiden series win over the South Africans crushed again.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

