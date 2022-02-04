Six German athletes test positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Beijing

BEIJING: Six German athletes who arrived in Beijing on Thursday (Feb 3) have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven cases among them so far, the team said.

"Three teams of Team D (Germany) are affected," the Germany team said in a statement on Friday, without naming the people or sports teams affected.

"The team members are without symptoms and have been initially separated from the rest of the squad. There will be further PCR tests to confirm the results. The process from here on will be decided by the results."

The other 78 athletes who arrived on the same flight had tested negative.

German figure skater Nolan Seegert has already tested positive for COVID-19 twice in Beijing and is isolating in a hotel, forcing Germany to drop out of the figure skating pairs in the team event.