Six German track team members injured in Mallorca car accident

MADRID : Six German national track team cyclists were injured on Monday when their group was hit by a car driven by an 89-year-old man in Mallorca, the German Cycling Federation said.

The car rammed into the group, which had just left their hotel in Palma de Mallorca for a training ride, head-on, as witnessed by national coach Lucas Schadlich who accompanied them by car, according to the federation.

The six cyclists - Benjamin Boos, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Bruno Kessler, Moritz Augenstein, Louis Gentzik and Max-David Briesewere - were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including fractured bones, it added.