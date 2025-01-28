Logo
Six German track team members injured in Mallorca car accident
Six German track team members injured in Mallorca car accident

Six German track team members injured in Mallorca car accident

The car which rammed into six cyclists of the German national track cycling team, Benjamin Boos, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Bruno Kessler, Moritz Augenstein, Louis Gentzik and Max-David Briesewere is seen next to the highway in Mallorca, Spain, in this screen grab from a video obtained by Reuters on January 27, 2025. FORTA via REUTERS TV

28 Jan 2025 02:37AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2025 03:52AM)
MADRID : Six German national track team cyclists were injured on Monday when their group was hit by a car driven by an 89-year-old man in Mallorca, the German Cycling Federation said.

The car rammed into the group, which had just left their hotel in Palma de Mallorca for a training ride, head-on, as witnessed by national coach Lucas Schadlich who accompanied them by car, according to the federation.

The six cyclists - Benjamin Boos, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Bruno Kessler, Moritz Augenstein, Louis Gentzik and Max-David Briesewere - were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including fractured bones, it added.

Source: Reuters

