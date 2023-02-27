Logo
Sport

Six Nations over for Ireland's Bealham; Furlong in training squad
Six Nations over for Ireland's Bealham; Furlong in training squad

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 12, 2022 Ireland's Finlay Bealham celebrates after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

27 Feb 2023 11:15PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 12:07AM)
DUBLIN: Finlay Bealham will miss Ireland's remaining two Six Nations games after twisting his knee in the 34-20 win over Italy but fellow tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong was included in a training squad on Monday, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said.

Connacht prop Bealham has deputised very ably for Furlong in Ireland's unbeaten start to the campaign. British & Irish Lion Furlong missed the opening three games with a calf injury.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and centre Garry Ringrose - who missed the Italian game with minor injuries - were also named in the 27-men panel, as were Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson Park, who are recovering from longer term injuries.

Ireland next travel to Scotland on March 12 and hope to still be in line for a grand slam when they host England a week later in their final game of the championship.

Source: Reuters

