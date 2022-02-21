Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Six players added to Scotland's Six Nations squad ahead of France game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Six players added to Scotland's Six Nations squad ahead of France game

Six players added to Scotland's Six Nations squad ahead of France game

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 12, 2022 Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

21 Feb 2022 09:45PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 09:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has added six players to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturday's match at home to France after some players were forced to withdraw due to injuries, the team said on Monday.

James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Kiran McDonald and Marshall Sykes have joined the squad ahead of their third Six Nations tie, with the team fourth in the table on five points after beating England at home and losing away to Wales.

Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings and Cam Redpath have returned to their respective clubs after suffering injuries.

"While it is disappointing to lose players to injury ahead of the France match, this is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our match-day squad," Townsend said.

Josh Bayliss will be available for selection after missing the first two matches due to a concussion.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us