Six storylines for the 2025 F1 season

Six storylines for the 2025 Formula One season starting in Australia on March 16:

HAMILTON AT FERRARI

Seven-times world champion Hamilton announced his move from Mercedes to Ferrari more than a year ago and now he is ready for his race debut in red. Now 40, how will he fare alongside teammate Charles Leclerc? Can he win a record eighth title, and secure Ferrari's first since 2008? No driver in the modern era has won titles with three different teams. The last driver to win a title aged 40 or over was Australian Jack Brabham in 1966.

FIVE IN A ROW FOR MAX?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the last four world championships and has led the standings since May 2022, more than 1,000 days. Can he join Michael Schumacher as only the second driver to win five in a row? Can Red Bull provide a winning car after the departure of design star Adrian Newey? If not, where might Verstappen move to next? Can Red Bull take the title back from McLaren?

NORRIS v PIASTRI

McLaren won the constructors' title last season with both drivers winning races. Norris, the bookmakers' favourite, was runner-up to Verstappen and has said that this will be his year. Piastri thinks he can be champion too. How will the partnership fare, who will come out on top? Will it all end in tears?

KIMI AND THE ROOKIES

Six drivers are starting a season-opener for the first time. Who will be rookie of the season? Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, at Mercedes, and New Zealand's Liam Lawson at Red Bull should have winning cars. How will they compare to teammates George Russell and Max Verstappen respectively? Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) and Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) were first and second in F2 last year. Who will be top this time, will Jack Doohan at Alpine keep the seat, with Franco Colapinto waiting in the wings, and what can Oliver Bearman do at Haas?

F1, THE MOVIE

Brad Pitt's Hollywood movie, much talked about in the paddock, hits the cinemas in June. Will it be the blockbuster the sport is hoping for to build on the success of Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' and take F1 to another level of popularity? How realistic is the plot and action?

THE FIA PRESIDENT

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's campaign against bad language continues to make headlines with potential financial and sporting sanctions introduced for 2025. With Ben Sulayem's term expiring in December, and the Emirati expected to stand for re-election, there will also be plenty of politics.