Six uncapped players in new England squad, Farrell to captain
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v Australia - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 13, 2021 England's Owen Farrell during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien

18 Jan 2022 06:59PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 06:54PM)
LONDON : Eddie Jones has included six uncapped players in a 36-man squad to prepare for the Six Nations championship and said on Tuesday that Owen Farrell, out for two months through injury, would captain the team.

Orlando Bailey, Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Luke Northmore are the six new faces, while winger Jack Nowell also returns for the first time since 2019.

There was no recall for in-form flyhalf George Ford - Bath's 20-year-old Bailey being preferred to back up probable first choice Marcus Smith, while injury-plagued centre Manu Tuilagi also misses out.

Farrell has not played since injuring an ankle playing for England in November, with Courtney Lawes taking over the captaincy duties.

England, who finished fifth in last year's Six Nations, kick off away to Scotland on Feb. 5.

England squad:

Forwards:

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)Ollie Chessum, Leicester Tigers, uncapped)Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps)Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps)Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps)Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps)Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps) BacksMark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps)Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps)Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped)Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps)Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

