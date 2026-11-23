CAPE TOWN, Nov 22 : Six venues have been chosen to host matches at next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals, which are to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

• The venues were unveiled at the Confederation of African Football's congress in Nigeria at the weekend

• Capital Nairobi is the only venue in Kenya where the new Talanta Stadium with a capacity of 60,000 is set to be opened in January

• Tanzania will have three venues in Arusha, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar

• Uganda will use the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala and the newly built Hoima City Stadium, which Uganda have used for their recent home internationals

• The venue for the final of the 24-team tournament, to be played from June 19 to July 17, is still to be decided

• The last Cup of Nations finals in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026 were played at a record nine venues in six cities