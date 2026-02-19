The size S problem: female workers confront a male-focused industry

MILAN, Feb 19 : On the slopes and in the arenas, the Winter Olympics have long doubled as a global launchpad for new sportswear — a showcase where technical innovation and style collide, and trends ripple far beyond the mountains.

But at the construction sites of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games, a different wardrobe battle is unfolding. Female engineers overseeing venues and infrastructure say ill-fitting safety gear and oversized protective clothing are exposing a workwear industry still built to male proportions.

The latest data from the National Council of Engineers (CNI) Study Centre show the presence of women in Italy’s engineering profession has risen steadily over the past decade. Women accounted for 23 per cent of engineers in 2010, a figure that had increased to 30.8 per cent by 2021.

Veronica Vecchi, a professor at Milan’s Bocconi University and chair of SIMICO, the public company managing projects planned ahead of the Olympics, told Reuters she had discussed the issue at the highest levels of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"I suggested we should think about dedicated garments for the women engineers who supervise the construction sites, both for safety reasons and to highlight gender diversity," she said in an interview.

"The women are often smaller in build (than men) and even the harnesses are difficult to adjust. Then there is the fashion aspect: women should be appropriately supported and represented through clothing that is properly tailored to their needs."

Vecchi oversees around 60 people at SIMICO, half of them women. Around 20 regularly visit or supervise construction sites linked to the Games, ranging from transport upgrades to mountain‑venue works.

A LARGE SIZE S

Eleonora Tambozzo, SIMICO's head of design, said the problem was largely practical rather than aesthetic.

"Even size S – especially in high‑visibility and technical items like cut‑resistant trousers and jackets – is often based on average male proportions and heights, so it is still too big for many women," she said in a written statement.

"When an item is too wide or too long, movement is less comfortable. The average female body is different and generally smaller, so dedicated proportions are needed," she added.

Tambozzo said she had also experienced problems with personal protective equipment for working at heights, with available sizes being too large and leading to comfort issues.

"With small design adjustments, the situation could be greatly improved, especially considering that the female presence on construction sites is now increasingly significant."

At the 1952 Oslo Olympics, Italian group Colmar created the first aerodynamic windbreaker, adding filanca inserts — then used in women’s corsets — along the sides to reduce the flapping of fabric in the wind. The Cortina 1956 Winter Games later helped strengthen Italy’s reputation in eyewear and sports footwear.

The Milano Cortina Olympics have drawn interest from luxury brands, and many fashion and sports companies typically design and supply clothing for staff and athletes at the Games. Italy’s fashion capital and its exclusive Alpine venue are drawing wealthy visitors and a large broadcast audience.

Vecchi said she had personally approached important representatives of Italy’s technical‑clothing sector, but so far nobody appeared interested in filling the gap in the workwear market.

“There is still little attention to the needs of women entering a traditionally male world. Still, when demand appears, eventually supply comes. It just needs time to organise.”