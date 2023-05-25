Sizikova cleared of match fixing, to take part in French Open - lawyer

PARIS : Russian player Yana Sizikova has been cleared of match fixing after being taken into police custody at the 2021 French Open, her lawyer said on Thursday.

Sizikova, a doubles specialist, was arrested as part of an investigation into match-fixing allegations dating back to the 2020 French Open.

She has continued to play on the women's tennis tour since then.

"After two and a half years of investigation, the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office definitively closed the case on 11 April 2023, considering that criminal proceedings could not be initiated, as the facts of which Ms. Sizikova was accused could not be established," her lawyer, Frederic Belot, told Reuters.

Belot added that Sizikova would take part in this year's French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Sizikova has two doubles title to her name, the latest in Prague in July last year.

She had filed a complaint for defamation, but Belot said he had had "no news yet" from that lawsuit.