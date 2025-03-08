Skeleton-Briton Weston scorches Lake Placid to win second world championship

NEW YORK : Briton Matt Weston picked up his second men's skeleton World Championships win in Lake Placid, on Friday, winning by 1.90 seconds - the second-largest margin in the competition's history.

Weston, who won in 2023 as well, led the rest of the field by 0.89 seconds through the first two runs before setting an new track record at Mt Van Hoevenberg Sliding Center as he cleared the third run in 52.80.

He got off to a lackluster start on his final run but quickly recovered for a dominant win with a total time of 3:35.48. His compatriot Marcus Wyatt was second and German Olympic silver medallist Axel Jungk (3:37.41) third.

"It just feels amazing. My last push was obviously not the best, I almost fell over. But I can’t really complain," said Weston.

The win was another moment of sweet redemption for Weston since the 2022 Beijing Games, where he finished 15th, a result that nearly caused the 28-year-old twice overall World Cup winner to quit the sport.

"I felt good the whole week," he said. "Sliding went well and look what happened!"