Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych disqualified over helmet controversy
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Skeleton - IOC President Kirsty Coventry meets skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine - Cortina Sliding Centre, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 12, 2026. Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine as he is scheduled to meet IOC President Kirsty Coventry regarding the potential disqualification after wearing a helmet in tribute to athletes who have died amid Russia's attack on Ukraine
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Skeleton - IOC President Kirsty Coventry meets skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine - Cortina Sliding Centre, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 12, 2026. Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine as he is scheduled to meet IOC President Kirsty Coventry regarding the potential disqualification after wearing a helmet in tribute to athletes who have died amid Russia's attack on Ukraine REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Skeleton - Vladyslav Heraskevych Press Conference - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 10, 2026. Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine displays his helmet that serves as a tribute to athletes who have died amid Russia's attack on Ukraine during the press conference. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Skeleton - Vladyslav Heraskevych Press Conference - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 10, 2026. Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine displays his helmet that serves as a tribute to athletes who have died amid Russia's attack on Ukraine during the press conference REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Skeleton - Vladyslav Heraskevych Press Conference - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 10, 2026. Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine displays his helmet that serves as a tribute to athletes who have died amid Russia's attack on Ukraine during the press conference REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
12 Feb 2026 04:18PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2026 04:26PM)
MILAN, Feb 12 : Ukraine's skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday over the use of a helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes killed in the conflict with Russia since Moscow's invasion in 2022, he said.

He was informed of his disqualification after a meeting with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry early in the morning at the sliding venue. His team said they would appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The skeleton competition starts later on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
