Skelton, Alaalatoa return as Australia freshen up team for Wales

Australia lock Will Skelton and prop Allan Alaalatoa return to the starting line-up to face Wales as new centre Joseph Suaalii drops to the bench for the clash in Cardiff on Sunday.

Australia are looking to build on their 42-37 victory over England at Twickenham as they go up against a Welsh side who have lost 10 matches in a row and who they beat twice on home soil in July.

Captain for this week Alaalatoa comes into the side for Taniela Tupou, while Skelton replaces Jeremy Williams.

With skipper Harry Wilson out due to concussion protocols, Rob Valetini moves to his more familiar number eight position, with Seru Uru joining Fraser McReight for his first test start among the loose forwards.

Valetini will earn a 50th cap having only missed two tests since 2020.

Nick Frost is alongside Skelton in the second row, while Alaalatoa packs down with fellow prop Angus Bell and hooker Matt Faessler.

Experienced scrumhalf Nic White replaces Jake Gordon, with Noah Lolesio keeping his place at flyhalf.

Samu Kerevi, who also plays in his 50th test, comes into the midfield to partner Len Ikitau, who moves from inside to outside centre with rugby league convert Suaalii dropping to the bench despite an impressive debut in London.

Max Jorgensen, scorer of the winning try at Twickenham, gets a start ahead of ⁠Dylan Pietsch, with Andrew Kellaway on the other wing and Tom Wright at fullback.

"Last week’s Test was fast-paced and physical and we’ve brought in some freshness for what’s going to be another bruising encounter in Cardiff," Australia coach Joe Schmidt said.

"As a group we’ve worked hard this week, knowing that there will be plenty of pressure on us this weekend."

Team:

15-Tom Wright, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13- Len Ikitau, 12- Samu Kerevi, 11-Max Jorgensen, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Seru Uru, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa (captain), 2-Matt Faessler, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17-James Slipper, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20-Langi Gleeson, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23- Joseph Suaalii.