Skelton leads inexperienced Australia against World Cup hosts France

Lock Will Skelton will lead Australia for the first time when he captains an inexperienced team against hosts France in the Wallabies' final Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture in Paris on Sunday, a daunting prospect for a side yet to win this year.

Coach Eddie Jones has ditched his established players for the World Cup and pinned hopes on the exuberance of youth after Australia lost all four games since he returned to the helm for a second stint in charge this season.

The starting fifteen has 258 caps between them while 12 of the matchday squad of 23 are sitting on less than 10, the perfect illustration of their lack of experience at international level.

"We are a young side, who is ambitious and in the process of developing our game," Jones said in a media release from Rugby Australia.

"To play against the tournament hosts in front of a massive crowd at the venue for the (World Cup) final is perfect preparation for us.

"We’ve had an impressive preparation this week. Improving our physical capacity has been a priority and our rugby fitness is rapidly improving and we will look to use it against France."

Jones said previously giant second row Skelton has been selected as captain for his ‘lead by example’ style. He will be partnered at lock by Richie Arnold.

Hooker David Porecki will have props Angus Bell, returning from a foot injury, and Taniela Tupou either side of him, while Rob Valetini is at number eight, and Tom Hooper and Fraser McReight the two flankers.

Carter Gordon gets another run at flyhalf with Tate McDermott in the number nine jersey. They have been the halfback pairing for the previous two tests.

Lalakai Foketi is back at inside centre for the first time since he scored a superb try at the same venue against France in November last year, only to later leave the field injured. Jordan Petaia is his midfield partner.

Andrew Kellaway gets the nod at fullback, with Suliasi Vunivalu and Mark Nawaqanitawase on the wings.

Uncapped prop Blake Schoupp and scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa are on the bench and set to debut.

It has been a difficult build-up to the tournament for Jones, who has had a testy relationship with the media over his trumpeting of the team's improvement, which has yet to be reflected in victories.

Australia are in Pool C at the World Cup and start their campaign against Georgia on Sept. 9. They also play Wales, Fiji and Portugal.

Australia team: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Lalakai Foketi, 11-Suliasi Vunivalu, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Richie Arnold, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-David Porecki, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Matt Faessler, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Langi Gleeson, 22-Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 23-Ben Donaldson.