Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Skhiri double as Cologne end Frankfurt's unbeaten run
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Skhiri double as Cologne end Frankfurt's unbeaten run

Skhiri double as Cologne end Frankfurt's unbeaten run
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - February 12, 2023 FC Cologne's Ellyes Skhiri celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen.
Skhiri double as Cologne end Frankfurt's unbeaten run
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - February 12, 2023 FC Cologne's Ellyes Skhiri celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen.
Skhiri double as Cologne end Frankfurt's unbeaten run
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - February 12, 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani in action with FC Cologne's Benno Schmitz REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen.
Skhiri double as Cologne end Frankfurt's unbeaten run
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - February 12, 2023 FC Cologne's Linton Maina in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen.
13 Feb 2023 02:37AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 02:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOGNE, Germany : Cologne stunned in-form Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 with two goals from Tunisia international Ellyes Skhiri on Sunday to snap their opponents' unbeaten run in the league since October.

Frankfurt, who host Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 on Feb. 21, are sixth in the standings on 35 points, eight behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Cologne, in 11th place, had played two consecutive goalless draws going into the game but Timo Huebers ended their drought with a glancing header in the 49th minute.

They came close to scoring again six minutes later but Steffen Tigges was denied at the last by Evan Ndicka's well-timed tackle in the box.

With Frankfurt desperate for an equaliser, Cologne struck in the 71st when Skhiri nodded in on the rebound after a lightning-quick counter-attack following an Eintracht corner.

The 27-year-old midfielder rifled in his second four minutes from time, his fifth league goal of the season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.