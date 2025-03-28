Ski jumping-German Raimund skips giant hill event as fear of heights resurfaces

German ski jumper Philipp Raimund has withdrawn from this weekend's prestigious ski flying event in Planica, Slovenia citing persistent challenges with his fear of heights.

The 24-year-old explained in a social media post that while he manages his fear in the vast majority of his jumps, the 240-metre hill in Slovenia presents too great a risk.

Unlike regular ski jumping, ski flying takes place on larger hills, resulting in higher speeds and longer flight times. This enables athletes to achieve greater distances, but also introduces a higher level of risk.

"...usually isn't a problem while skijumping, but from time to time, I have the issue (mainly while ski flying) that my body is reacting without me controlling it," he said in a post on Thursday.

"I'm not taking the risk of it happening, when I don't know if I'm still the pilot, or if I can't react at all."

The ski flying hill at the Planica Nordic Skiing Complex, near the Italian and Austrian border, has been dubbed the 'Monster Hill' due to its hill size of 240 metres.

Raimund added he could return on Sunday if his confidence improves.

"If not, then it is what it is. But I won't fly if I don't feel ready and happy to do so," he said.

The event in Planica culminates the elite ski jumping season. Raimund is 22nd in the overall World Cup standings.