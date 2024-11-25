Ski jumping-Norwegian Sundal pushed down ski-jump ramp by advertising hoarding

Norwegian ski jumper Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal had a dramatic start to the men's World Cup opener in Lillehammer on Saturday when an advertising hoarding launched him down the ramp prematurely.

The 23-year-old, preparing for his qualification jump in the large hill event, was unexpectedly pushed off the bar by a backboard during a gate adjustment but recovered to land safely and secure a place in the main competition.

Sundal finished seventh overall, while Germany's Pius Paschke claimed victory, with Austria's Daniel Tschofenig and Maximilian Ortner taking second and third respectively.