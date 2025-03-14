Ski jumping-Prevc breaks women's world record with two 236-metre jumps

Slovenia's 19-year-old Nika Prevc gave herself an early birthday present when she broke the women's ski jumping world record with a mark of 236 metres on Friday, a day after she retained her World Cup overall title.

Having secured a second Crystal Globe in Oslo, Prevc broke the record in Vikersund, Norway, recording the mark not once but twice - in the first and third training round of the competition.

The teenager, who turns 20 on Saturday, flew off the ramp at a speed of nearly 102 km/hr and landed with an expression of shock and happy disbelief as her jaw dropped when she realised she had broken the record.

Prevc broke the record that was held by Norwegian ski jumper Silje Opseth, a three-times World Championship medallist who set the mark at 230.5 metres on the same hill in March last year.