Ski jumping-Three more Norwegian jumpers suspended due to manipulated jumpsuits
FILE PHOTO: Ski Jumping - FIS Ski Jumping World Cup - Lillehammer, Norway - November 23, 2024 Norway's Robert Johansson in action during the men's world cup jump Geir Olsen/NTB via REUTERS/File Photo
Ski jumping-Three more Norwegian jumpers suspended due to manipulated jumpsuits
FILE PHOTO: Nordic Skiing - FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Trondheim, Norway - March 6, 2025 Norway's Robin Pedersen reacts after his second jump during the men's ski jumping team large hill HS138 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Ski jumping-Three more Norwegian jumpers suspended due to manipulated jumpsuits
FILE PHOTO: Nordic Skiing - FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Trondheim, Norway - March 8, 2025 Norway's Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal in action during the men's large hill first round REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
13 Mar 2025 10:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Robert Johansson, Robin Pedersen and Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal have become the latest Norwegian ski jumpers to be suspended due to manipulated jumpsuits, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) announced on Thursday.

They join Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang, who were provisionally suspended along with three Norwegian team officials on Wednesday.

Johansson, Pedersen and Sundal competed at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim where national team coach Magnus Brevik and equipment manager Adrian Livelten modified the jumpsuits.

"Robin Pedersen, Kristoffer Sundal and Robert Johansson... are provisionally suspended, with immediate effect, from participating in FIS events and events organized by a National Ski Association," the FIS said.

Both Brevik and Livelten had apologised for modifying the jumpsuits that led to the initial suspensions. Livelten said the athletes had found themselves in this situation through no fault of their own.

The FIS had seized the suits of all Norwegian athletes for inspection but found no issues with the equipment used by the women's ski jumping team and by both the men's and women's Nordic Combined teams.

However, the suits used by the men's ski jumpers "raised additional suspicions of manipulation" leading to the suspension.

Source: Reuters
