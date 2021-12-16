Logo
Ski resorts to close from Jan 4 in preparation for Beijing Games
FILE PHOTO: A staff member moves a barrier at the Thaiwoo ski resort near skiing venues of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the Chongli district of Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

16 Dec 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 09:11PM)
BEIJING: The city hosting most of the skiing and snowboarding events in the Beijing Winter Olympics will close its ski resorts to tourists from Jan 4 to allow for preparations and the smooth running of the Games that begin a month later, a local government notice said on Thursday (Dec 16).

Zhangjiakou, around 200km northwest of the Chinese capital in Hebei province, will play host to the cross-country skiing, ski jumping, biathlon and snowboarding competitions in its Chongli district during the Winter Olympics, which take place from Feb 4 to Feb 20.

It will also stage events during the Winter Paralympics in March.

There will be "precise controls" in Chongli from Jan 4 until Mar 30 and its ski resorts will not accept tourists over that period, Zhangjiakou's culture and tourism bureau said on its official WeChat account.

Scenic spots in other districts will be open as normal but visitors to Zhangjiakou will need to show proof on arrival of a negative coronavirus test within the previous 48 hours, the bureau added.

 

Source: Reuters

