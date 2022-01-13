Logo
Skier Graham resumes training after collarbone surgery
FILE PHOTO: Medals Ceremony - Freestyle Skiing - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Men's Moguls - Medals Plaza - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 13, 2018 - Silver medalist Matt Graham of Australia on the podium. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Freestyle Skiing - FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships - Moguls competition - Sierra Nevada, Spain - 8/3/17 - Matt Graham of Australia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo
13 Jan 2022 02:51PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 02:29PM)
Australian skier Matt Graham, who underwent surgery for a broken collarbone last month, improved his chances of competing at next month's Beijing Olympics after he resumed practice in Brisbane on Thursday.

Graham, who won silver in the moguls at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, crashed during a training run in Idre Fjall in Sweden last month ahead of a World Cup event.

But the 27-year-old was back practising jumps at the Geoff Henke Winter Olympic Training Centre in Brisbane as he aims to make his third Olympic appearance.

"It's bizarre being here in an Australian summer only 22 days out from my Olympic competition, but exciting too," Graham said in a statement by the Australian Olympic Committee.

"I got surgery four days after the injury, it put a plate there with 13 screws, it's all bolted together ... It's all come really good in the past seven days and today was the first day giving it its real test.

"I have high expectations of myself and what I want to achieve in Beijing. Having this injury, it's not ideal but it works in my favour to have all of my experience from previous Games behind me."

Graham will fly to Ruka, Finland this weekend to rejoin the Australian moguls team for final preparations on snow before the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

