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Skoda Auto to reassess ice hockey championship role if Russia takes part
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Skoda Auto to reassess ice hockey championship role if Russia takes part

Skoda Auto to reassess ice hockey championship role if Russia takes part

A logo of Skoda Auto factory as the carmaker launches production of MEB+ battery systems in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/David W Cerny

04 Nov 2026 04:29PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2026 04:33PM)
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PRAGUE, Nov 4 : Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, would reassess its involvement in the Ice Hockey World Championship if the Russian national team takes part in the tournament, the company said on Wednesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last week to allow Russia to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation events again, overturning the governing body's decision to exclude Russian teams following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Federations in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, on Tuesday said they would refuse to play Russia at next year's men's championship in Germany.

Skoda Auto, an official sponsor of the championship since 1993, said it did not support the court ruling.

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"With Russia’s aggression continuing, we believe the Russian national team’s return to the World Championship is incompatible with the values we have consistently upheld," the carmaker said.

"If the Russian national team takes part in the tournament, we will reassess our involvement in the tournament and take further action," it added.

Skoda Auto said it was confident a solution could be found.

The CAS ruling has sparked fierce opposition from European hockey federations, host cities and sponsors.

AJ Products, the Swedish furniture firm that has sponsored the men's World Championship since 1989, announced on Monday it would withdraw its sponsorship of next year's tournament due to Russia's participation.

Finnish company Nokian Tyres also said it will end its sponsorship of the 2027 World Championship if Russia is allowed to compete.

Source: Reuters
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