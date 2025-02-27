Sky is the limit for 'spectacular' Endrick, Ancelotti says

Teenage striker Endrick received high praise from Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who described him as spectacular after a stellar performance in Real Madrid's 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.

Ancelotti said he was in awe of Endrick's remarkable skill after the 18-year-old Brazilian scored the winner and fired a brilliant strike off the post.

"He is spectacular," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"He has these amazing characteristics he has shown whenever he has a chance. His accuracy is off the charts, he's quick and he still has a lot to improve with the ball.

"But, wow, his dribbling, his runs... the shot he has... he could even score a second goal easily with that great strike off the post... He is just spectacular. Very young, but a very fast learner."

Ancelotti said he was happy with how his much-changed team played and acknowledged that Real were in their best form since the beginning of the season, with his side still in contention for a first Copa del Rey, LaLiga and Champions League treble.

"We are living a good moment. Today we rotated, but we remained solid, we were compact and played a very good game defensively. With solidarity. We did really well, despite the rotations," Ancelotti said.

"We should be satisfied. It was an intense match, against an opponent who gave their all and we took a good result for the return leg."