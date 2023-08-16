Sleeping giants Spain awaken at Women's World Cup

MELBOURNE : For a global soccer power boasting a men's world championship and thriving domestic leagues, Spain's long years in the wilderness of the women's game seemed a curious anomaly even as European rivals pushed hard for the major trophies.

On Tuesday, "La Roja" shrugged off that record of underachievement with a rousing 2-1 win over Sweden to reach the final of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

Having failed to even qualify for the World Cup until Canada in 2015, Spain have electrified Australia and New Zealand with 17 goals and a lively, attacking game.

Their rise has mirrored the revival of European football at a tournament once dominated by the United States.

With Sweden having ended the US dynasty in the first knockout round, the continent produced three of the four semi-finalists and will lock up the final if England beat co-hosts Australia in Sydney later on Wednesday.

Now brimming with confidence, Spain will fancy winning the final against any opponent.

"It is something that is fabulous for Spanish football, everyone who’s worked throughout so many years," said coach Jorge Vilda.