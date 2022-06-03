Logo
Sliti leads Tunisia to big win over Equatorial Guinea
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - African Qualifiers - Tunisia v Mali - Stade Olympique De Rades, Rades, Tunisia - March 29, 2022 Tunisia's Naim Sliti shoots at goal REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

03 Jun 2022 05:16AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 05:16AM)
CAPE TOWN : Winger Naim Sliti scored one goal and set up two others as World Cup-bound Tunisia secured a thumping 4-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in their opening Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifier at the Stade Olympique de Rades on Thursday.

Sliti started the scoring himself and created goals for Seifeddine Jaziri and Youssef Msakni, who bagged a brace, as the home side overcame a lacklustre opening period to easily see off their 10-man opponents.

The lively Sliti had had a goal chalked off for an infringement when he gave his side the lead on 56 minutes.

The ball fell to him at the back post from a deep cross and he used his strength to hold off a defender before drilling his shot low into the net.

The visitors’ cause was not helped when substitute Joan Lopez Elo picked up a second yellow card with 19 minutes remaining.

Tunisia got their second as the impressive Sliti turned provider, weighting a superb cross that was perfect for Jaziri to head powerfully into the net.

Substitute Msakni added two more goals to add gloss to the scoreline in a morale-boosting victory.

In Thursday’s earlier fixture in Group L, Mozambique and Rwanda played out a 1-1 draw in neutral Johannesburg.

After a goalless first half, Rwanda forward Blaise Nishimwe gave his side the lead with a neat chip from 25 yards after he saw Mozambique goalkeeper Ernan off his line.

But that advantage lasted only two minutes as Stanley Ratifo headed in a cross from Gildo Vilanculos to bring the hosts level.

The match was staged in South Africa after Mozambique’s Estádio do Zimpeto on the outskirts of Maputo was deemed inadequate by the Confederation of African Football, one of a number of teams forced to host qualifiers outside of their borders.

Source: Reuters

