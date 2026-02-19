Sloppy Arsenal drop points in 2-2 draw at bottom side Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Feb 18 : Riccardo Calafiori scored an 94th-minute own goal as Arsenal let a two-goal lead slip at bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-2 draw at Molineux on Wednesday to waste a big chance to surge ahead in the title race.

Arsenal have 58 points from 27 games, five ahead of second-placed Manchester City having played a game more. Wolves are on 10 points from 27 games, still one shy of Derby County’s record low of 11.

Bukayo Saka celebrated his new five-year contract with a first goal in 16 games on a bitterly cold night in the West Midlands, before Piero Hincapie doubled the advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

That should have been that, but Wolves stayed in the contest when Hugo Bueno netted with a superb curling shot, before Tom Edozie, on his senior debut, fired a shot goalwards that came off Calafiori and the post and into the net.

Arsenal have won only three of their last eight games in the Premier League, a run of form that has allowed City to get close.

This will feel like another crushing blow with a two-goal lead and complete domination of the match.

The game was brought forward a month due to Arsenal’s appearance in the League Cup final on March 21, when they will face Pep Guardiola’s City.

The visitors took only four minutes to grab the lead as Saka ended his longest run without a goal for the club. Declan Rice’s brilliant lofted pass into the six-yard box set up Saka to stoop to head into the net from close range.

They scored their second on 55 minutes when Hincapie ran onto Gabriel’s pass and lifted the ball over Jose Sa.

Wolves fought back into the contest when Bueno was allowed too much space on the edge of the box and curled a shot into the top corner for his first Premier League goal.

And in the 94th minute, 19-year-old Edozie rifled in a low shot after David Raya could not collect a cross and the ball squeezed in off Calafiori and the frame of the goal.