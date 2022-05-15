Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sloppy Bayern draw in season finale, Lewandowski ready to leave
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sloppy Bayern draw in season finale, Lewandowski ready to leave

Sloppy Bayern draw in season finale, Lewandowski ready to leave
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - May 14, 2022 Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka heads at goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Sloppy Bayern draw in season finale, Lewandowski ready to leave
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - May 14, 2022 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores their second goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Sloppy Bayern draw in season finale, Lewandowski ready to leave
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - May 14, 2022 Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Max Kruse REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
15 May 2022 12:19AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 12:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WOLFSBURG, Germany : Champions Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to end their season with a 2-2 draw at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday but of more concern was confirmation that top striker Robert Lewandowski said he wanted to leave the club.

With the Pole in the starting line-up after informing the club of his wish to leave and not extend his contract that runs out next year, Bayern were in control from the start.

Josip Stanisic headed them in front in the 17th minute, setting a new league record with the club's 48th away goal in a season.

Lewandowski doubled their lead in what could have been his last game for Bayern in the 40th minute with his 35th league goal of the season as he was crowned top scorer in the Bundesliga for the fifth season in a row.

Jonas Wind pulled one back for the host on the stroke of halftime and Max Kruse slotted in just before the hour mark to draw them level as Bayern ran out of ideas.

Bayern had secured their 10th straight league title weeks earlier.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us